The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch in Lancaster County starting today, Christmas Eve, and remaining in effect through Christmas Day.

A 60-90% chance of half to three quarter inches of rain is expected Thursday, with a high near 59 and southeast winds of 10 to 15 mph.

The chance of rain increased to 100% Thursday night with an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain possible. "Lancaster is still a flood watch,” Mike Colbert, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said. "Flood warnings have been issued for a couple place up north on the Susquehanna. Mostly up near Sunbury.”

Colbert said that the flood risk is due to a combination of Thursday's heavy rain and snow continuing to melt from last week's snow storm.

"But there's a lot less snow on the ground in Lancaster," he said. "We think that down there it will mostly be a small stream flooding and poor drainage flooding, so it’s not going to be as big of a factor down there.”

In preparation for the storm, PPL Electric Utilities said it is bringing in extra resources to respond to any wind or rain damage in the region occurring Thursday evening into Friday morning. "We are expecting outages and preparing our crews to work in shifts around the clock to address any outages that may occur," a press release sent out Wednesday said. "We are bringing in additional crews from other parts of the country to assist with restoration efforts."

For Christmas Day, there is a 30% chance that light precipitation of either rain or snow will occur between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Colbert said that snow accumulation is unlikely to occur.

Things are predicted to clear up on Saturday and Sunday, however, with mostly sunny skies and highs of 31 and 38, respectively, according to AccuWeather.