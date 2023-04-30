The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for portions of central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, until 8 p.m. Sunday.

Overnight, there was excessive rain and another two inches of rain is expected during the day. This may result in flooding of rivers, creeks and streams as well as poor drainage and urban areas.

The NWS recommends monitoring forecasts and being alert for other flood alerts.

Other areas included in the flood watch are Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumblerand, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Union and York.