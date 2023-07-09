The National Weather Service issued a flood watch on Sunday morning for central Pennsylvania, including Lancaster County, until 10 p.m.

Excessive rain is falling over parts of the state and already creating flooding problems, the NWS said. Additional rain is expected over southern Pennsylvania through the rest of the day.

The NWS suggests monitoring forecasts for Flood Watch Warnings.

Other areas included in the flood watch are Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York.

The NWS also issued a severe thunderstorm watch in eight central Pennsylvanian counties: Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, Schuykill and York. The watch is in-effect until 6 p.m.