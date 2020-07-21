Hellam Township has received its highly anticipated flood study from the Army Corps of Engineers. Supervisors probably are questioning whether it was worth the wait.

The study, done in response to flash flooding in the township during an Aug. 31, 2018, storm, looked at all the potential ways the township could mitigate flooding on a tributary of Kreutz Creek. It concluded “there are no technically feasible solutions to significantly reduce the depths and velocities of flooding.”

Nine potential approaches were considered. Six of those were rejected out of hand as either not feasible or because the costs would far outweigh potential benefits. The three options considered were building an upstream dam with a stormwater retention wetland; modifications to some bridges or culverts; and relocation buyouts for the property owners of nine buildings that would be impacted by the flooding.

During their meeting July 16, which was held by Zoom, supervisors rejected the idea of a dam out of hand as too expensive. The study also cited the high cost and said such a project would provide only minimal reduction in flood risk for buildings along the stream.

The township has talked before about the need to clean out culverts clogged by sediment and has looked at clearing sediment from the stream channel. A lack of suitable equipment for township crews to do the work and the need for permits for some of the ideas has slowed any such projects. Such projects would reduce the frequency of flooding on Kreutz Creek Road, but like the dam, would have minimal impact on the building flooding.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Supervisors expressed a willingness to look into the possibility of obtaining grant money to offer buyouts to the impacted building owners. But there is no certainty the project would qualify. Supervisors Chair Phil Smith pointed out the neighboring Hallam Borough has unsuccessfully applied for a buyout grant for three properties in the borough and is still trying to find a funding source for its project.

While the first two options would help reduce the frequency of nuisance flooding of roads, they would have little impact on major events like the August 2018 storm that dumped 6 inches of rain in six hours. At times it came down at a rate of 2.8 inches per hour. That produced what the corps said was the equivalent of a 110-year flood, meaning there is a 0.91% chance of that level of flooding in any given year.

“There are no surefire answers to solve the problem for everybody,” said Township Manager Corina Mann in a follow-up telephone interview. “There is no way we’re going to build a dam.”

The township plans to review the report with experts for York County before making any decisions. In the meantime, the township is using dirt being excavated for construction of the township’s new municipal building to raise the level of one of the athletic fields at Barshinger Fields to reduce flooding there. Although the field floods frequently, it is not considered in a flood plain, Mann said. That allowed the township to raise the level without needing Department of Environmental Protection permits. The project does have approval from the York County Conservation District.

“I hope building up that field and whatever dredging we can do will help restore that field,” supervisor Mark Myers said.