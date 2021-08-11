Parts of Lancaster County may experience flash flooding Wednesday evening as powerful storms bring rain and hail to the area, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in areas including Lancaster, Lebanon, Ephrata, Lititz, Millersville, Willow Street, Mount Joy, Palmyra, New Holland, Manheim, Annville, East Petersburg, Cornwall, Akron, Myerstown, Leola Salunga-Landisville, Denver, Campbelltown and Reamstown, NWS said in a flood advisory. The flood advisory will remain in effect until 7:45 p.m.

The flooding stems from storms that were detected moving east and northeast through the county around 20 to 30 mph, bringing wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter or nickel-sized hail, NWS said. The storms bring torrential rainfall which could lead to flash flooding.

Motorists are urged not to drive vehicles through flooded roads.

Damage to roofs, siding and trees is expected. People are urged to move to interior rooms on the lowest floor of buildings.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. across south and central Pennsylvania.