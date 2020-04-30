A flood advisory has been issued for Lancaster County Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The weather service upgraded it from a flood watch earlier in the day.

The flood watch is from 2 p.m. Thursday until 2 p.m. Friday, according to NWS.

Eric Horst, director of Millersville University's weather information center, estimated that the heaviest downpours will begin around 3 p.m.

Horst said "1 to 2.5 inches of rain likely in about a 6 hour period," for Lancaster County.

Rain bands, supported by deep SSE flow off the Atlantic, will limp eastward this afternoon...with the heaviest downpours crossing Lanco btwn 3pm-8pm. A #FloodWatch remains in effect with 1 to 2.5 inches of rain likely in about a 6 hour period. pic.twitter.com/2qfwnQQLtt — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) April 30, 2020

Heavy rains are forecast for central Pennsylvania beginning Thursday, NWS said. Anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches of rain is expected Thursday afternoon and into Friday.

"Significant rises expected on small streams," NWS said in a tweet, Wednesday morning.

•Heavy rainfall of 1-3 inches likely Thursday-Thursday night•Localized, shorter-term urban and poor drainage flooding probable•Significant rises expected on small streams and mainstem rivers with minor to moderate flooding possible #PAwx pic.twitter.com/p8SicQXyYI — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) April 29, 2020

There's a 40% chance of rain tonight after 8 p.m., and heavy rains are expected to begin Thursday afternoon.

Tomorrow's forecasted high is 64 with wind gusts up to 33 mph, NWS said.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Thursday night, the temperature will drop into the low 50s, with a low of 54.

Eric Horst, director of Millersville University's Weather Information center, tweeted that the year-to-date and month-to-date precipitation is tracking almost spot-on average ahead of Thursday's expected rain.

Year-to-date & month-to-date our precip is tracking almost spot-on average. However, a slow-moving rain event on Thursday will drop 1 to 3 inches of rain across the region. Some isolated spots, hit by "training" storms, could exceed 3". Hence, #FloodWatch Thursday. pic.twitter.com/YEXK8vgaGF — E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) April 29, 2020

Click here to see the full forecast.

For more Lancaster County news: