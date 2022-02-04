A flood advisory is in effect for Lancaster County Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m., NWS says. The advisory was also issued for Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties.

Flooding caused by rain, snowmelt or ice jam is expected, NWS said in the advisory.

"Ice movement may lead to jams and blockages which hold water back like a dam," NWS said in the advisory.

Lancaster County is also under a winter weather advisory until 1 p.m.

Rain is expected throughout the morning, likely changing over to sleet around 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., NWS said. Later in the afternoon, sleet is expected to change over to freezing rain.

Little to no ice accumulation is expected, NWS said.