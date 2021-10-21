Beginning Saturday, Southern Airways Express will be flying to State College from Lancaster Airport for three upcoming Penn State football games.

Southern will offer an $89 8 a.m. flight Saturday ahead of Penn State hosting Illinois, and a 6 p.m. return flight for $89, its booking site shows. Flight time is estimated on Southern’s website to be 45 minutes.

The airline will be operating a Cessna Caravan single-engine propeller plane with nine seats.

Flights from Lancaster to State College will also be available Nov. 13, when the Nittany Lions host Michigan, and Nov. 20 against Rutgers. Departure times will be two hours and 30 minutes from kickoff and return 90 minutes after the end of the game, according to Southern.

The airline will also offer a free shuttle between University Park Airport and Beaver Stadium, according to the airline.

Lancaster Airport Director Ed Foster was previously associate director at State College’s University Park Airport for 16 years. He said he introduced the idea to Southern of nonstop flights to Penn State games.

“I am hopeful that next year we will have flights to all of the home games,” Foster said in an email.

In September, the Palm Beach, Florida-based airline announced it had secured an agreement with United Airlines to integrate their booking and baggage handling systems.

Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C., is a United hub. Southern now flies from Lancaster Airport to Dulles to increase the available connecting flights for Lancastrians.