The National Weather Service issued a flash flooding watch for Lancaster County today, starting at 2 p.m., and ending Tuesday.

There are "multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing very heavy rain," NWS said in the watch.

Rain is in the forecast both today and tomorrow, following the county's first heat wave that produced temperatures in the high-90s.

Thunderstorms are possible this morning between 8 and 11, with occasional showers scattered throughout the afternoon and into tonight.

Today's high is 87 and temps will fall back into the high-60s tonight with a low of 67.