A flash flood watch has been issued for Lancaster County Thursday morning, beginning at 11 a.m. and ending at midnight, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely beginning in the afternoon, NWS said.

Because the area has seen rain recently, only an inch of rain in an hour is needed to cause some flooding, according to NWS.

Temperatures are expected to cool down today, with a high near 82.

Showers will likely continue into the evening, with the temperature dropping to a low near 69.

