After a week of hot and humid days, rain and possible flash flooding can be expected in Lancaster County this weekend.

A flash flood watch has been issued for Lancaster County, beginning Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. and ending at 1 a.m. on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

There's a slight chance of showers Friday morning between 10 a.m. and noon, with thunderstorms predicted to begin after 1 p.m., NWS said.

The potential for localized and heavy downpours were increased after a week of "above average rainfall" and an above normal soil moisture, NWS said in the watch.

A hazardous weather outlook was also issued for the county, warning of an "isolated strong to locally damaging thunderstorm wind gust is possible this afternoon and early evening."

The flash flood watch and hazardous weather outlook were both also issued for Dauphin, Lebanon and York counties.

Friday will be a high around 90, with 85% humidity, NWS said.

Rain is expected all weekend.

Saturday, temps will drop back into the 80s, with a high near 82, according to NWS. There's a 70% chance of rain during the day and a 60% in the evening.

