A flash flood watch has been issued for Lancaster County beginning at noon today, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the county Wednesday afternoon, NWS said in the warning.

"Only slightly more than one inch of rain in one hour may be necessary to cause flash flooding," according to the weather agency.

The watch is in effect until 11 p.m.

The chance of rain will persist on Thursday and Friday, with an 80% chance of rain on Thursday and a 30% chance of rain on Friday.

Editor's note: This article formerly said that the county was under a flash flood warning. It has since been corrected.

