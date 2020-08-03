The National Weather Service in State College has issued a flash flood watch for Lancaster County.

The watch will begin Monday evening and stretch into Tuesday night until 11 p.m., NWS said.

Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Fulton, Lebanon, Perry, Schuylkill and York counties will also be under a flash flood watch.

Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way into the northeast. Higher amounts of rain are possible locally, the weather service said.

"This amount of rain may result in significant flash flooding especially in urban areas and on small streams and creeks," the weather alert said.