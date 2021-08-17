Heavy rainstorms stemming from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred could cause flooding in parts of Lancaster County on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

A flash flood watch has been issued for Lancaster County and the rest of central Pennsylvania from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday, according to NWS.

Widespread heavy rainfall between one to three inches, with localized amounts possibly exceeding five inches, is expected to begin late tonight through late Wednesday night, according to NWS.

Rapid runoff from the rain will lead to flooding in poor-drainage areas and fast rises on streams and creeks, NWS warned.

River flooding was not expected as of Tuesday afternoon, though NWS stated that the development of larger areas of heavy rain could cause “significant runoff” into one or more large river basins, which could increase the risk of river flooding.

The greatest threat of flooding is over the central and western mountains, where recent rains have already primed the ground to more efficient runoff, NWS said in a separate weather statement issued earlier Tuesday afternoon.

The greatest threat of isolated damaging wind gusts and possibly several short-lived tornadoes will be over southeast Pennsylvania.

The threat of flooding comes as slow-moving thunderstorms drift from south to north Tuesday, NWS said. The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred will then left across Pennsylvania on Wednesday into the evening, bringing additional threats of localized flooding and severe weather during the afternoon or evening.