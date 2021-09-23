Weather Sep 1 2021

A bicyclist battles spray from passing vehicles while riding through standing water on Harrisburg Avenue at Charlotte Street in Lancaster city after heavy rain Wednesday, Sep. 1, 2021.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

A flash flood watch is in effect for Lancaster County Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in State College. 

"Heavy rain will continue to overspread this area early this morning, and then continue into Thursday evening," the flash flood watch states. 

The watch began at 4 a.m. and will end tomorrow at 2 a.m.

Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York counties are also included in the watch

Rainfall totals are expected between 2 and 4 inches, NWS said. There is a 100% chance of rain. 

AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said today's rain could have a "firehose effect." 

"A 'firehose effect' can occur which means rain may pour down at the rate of 1-2 inches per hour or more for several hours," Sosnowski said, referring to areas in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and some western parts of New York. 

Wind gusts could also pick up later today, with some gusts reaching upward of 28 mph, according to NWS. 

Temperatures will be in the low-70s, with a high expected around 71, dropping into the 50s tonight. 

The weekend's forecast is expected to be sunny, with temps in the 70s. 

