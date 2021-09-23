A flash flood watch is in effect for Lancaster County Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

"Heavy rain will continue to overspread this area early this morning, and then continue into Thursday evening," the flash flood watch states.

The watch began at 4 a.m. and will end tomorrow at 2 a.m.

Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York counties are also included in the watch.

Rainfall totals are expected between 2 and 4 inches, NWS said. There is a 100% chance of rain.

Both flooding and severe weather will be a threat in portions of the East on Thursday: https://t.co/18v04sThdY pic.twitter.com/IpxcbvsSBV — Breaking Weather by AccuWeather (@breakingweather) September 23, 2021

AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said today's rain could have a "firehose effect."

"A 'firehose effect' can occur which means rain may pour down at the rate of 1-2 inches per hour or more for several hours," Sosnowski said, referring to areas in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and some western parts of New York.

Updated forecast as of 9:30PM:🌧️Increasing confidence in a band of 3-5" near the US-15 corridor through Thursday night.⏲️Rain continues to push east tonight, intensifies during the day Thursday.⚠️Flash flooding and rises on streams/creeks likely tomorrow - Friday.#PAwx pic.twitter.com/geitc3vVN1 — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) September 23, 2021

Wind gusts could also pick up later today, with some gusts reaching upward of 28 mph, according to NWS.

Temperatures will be in the low-70s, with a high expected around 71, dropping into the 50s tonight.

The weekend's forecast is expected to be sunny, with temps in the 70s.

