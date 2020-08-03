Lancaster County could experience minor flooding Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias delivers up to four inches of rain on its march up the East Coast, forecasters said.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for this evening into Tuesday evening.

The storm, which was approaching hurricane status Monday off the Georgia coast, arrives tonight in the form of showers and thunderstorms. A steady, soaking rain will begin around dawn Tuesday and last into the afternoon.

At the storm's peak Tuesday, rainfall will be "almost like squeezing out a sponge," John Banghoff, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said.

Winds will be 15 to 25 mph with occasional higher gusts. Philadelphia and New York City will see sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts exceeding 65 mph.

“It’s not a big storm,” meteorologist Eric Horst of Millersville University said. “It will be breezy and rainy Tuesday, and then it’s gone.”

Horst forecasts two to four inches of rain with flooding limited to small creeks, places with poor drainage and low-lying roads.

“The storm’s short duration should prevent widespread flooding,” he said.

The National Weather Service predicted the Conestoga River at Lancaster will crest at 10.6 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet.

The rainfall could bring precipitation amounts back to normal for the year. So far year, Lancaster County has had 22.11 inches of precipitation, which is 2.58 inches below normal, as measured at Millersville University.