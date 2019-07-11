The National Weather Service in State College issued a flash flood watch for Lancaster County and other parts of central Pennsylvania.
The watch begins at 2 p.m. today and goes until 1 a.m. Friday.
"Heavy showers and thunderstorms will push through the region this afternoon and evening," the National Weather Service said.
The possible torrential downpours pose the highest risk.
Flash Flood Watch 2PM Thursday to 1AM Friday for the Lower Susquehanna Valley. Torrential downpours may produce isolated significant flash floods. #PAwx #TADD pic.twitter.com/6VLAjP7rmV— NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) July 11, 2019
Thursday's high will be 85 with temps dipping down to 71 tonight.
There's an 80% chance of rain today, with scattered showers in the morning and possible thunderstorms to start this afternoon, mainly after 1 p.m.
Temps will continue to build this week, with highs staying in the upper-80s.
After today's storms, the county should see a string of sunny days.