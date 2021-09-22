A flash flood watch goes into effect at noon Thursday as forecasters are calling for storms with damaging winds in Lancaster County and the surrounding region.

According to AccuWeather, Thursday will be breezy with heavy rain and a thunderstorm in Lancaster County that could bring flash flooding, damaging winds and possibly an isolated tornado.

The National Weather Service said the flash flood watch will last from noon Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday, with rainfall totaling as much as 4 inches. It said flash flooding is possible, especially in urban areas and along small streams and creeks.

Thursday’s high will be 75 degrees, according to AccuWeather. The temperature will drop to 53 Thursday night, with heavy rain that could include a thunderstorm.

Other counties included in the flash flood watch include Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Juniata, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York.