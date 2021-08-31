Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that a flood warning has been issued for the Conestoga River in Lancaster County.

A flash flood watch has been issued for Lancaster County as heavy rainfall associated with remnants of Hurricane Ida approaches.

The watch, in effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday until 2 a.m. Thursday, also includes the rest of central Pennsylvania.

Rainfall associated with Ida, combined with pre-saturated conditions, "will result in an increasing likelihood of significant flash and urban flooding impacts in parts of the watch area," according to National Weather Service in State College.

Totals of 3 to 5 inches of rainfall are forecast across the region, but up to 7 inches could fall in some areas.

A flash flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flash flooding.

A flood warning has also been issued for the Conestoga River in Lancaster city from 6 a.m. Thursday until 12:01 p.m. Friday.

National Weather Service's hydrograph indicates the Conestoga River was at 5.93 feet as of Tuesday morning. By Thursday morning − after the bulk of the rain falls − the river is expected to swell to 14 feet, considered moderate flooding.

Grofftown Road usually floods when the river reaches 11 feet, according to NWS. Several homes are affected by high water when the river reaches 13 feet, the footbridge near the confluence of Stauffer Run begins to flood at 14 feet and many homes near the river are affected by high water at 15 feet.

In Lancaster, rain is expected to begin after 2 a.m. Wednesday and persist through early Thursday morning.

Up to half an inch of rain is expected overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning, followed by 1-2 inches on Wednesday and 2-3 inches on Wednesday night. Another three-quarters of an inch is forecast Thursday morning, and skies are expected to clear into Thursday night.

A much drier forecast is in store for Lancaster County into the Labor Day weekend.

Here's a look at the forecast:

- Mostly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday, with a chance of showers after 2 p.m. The high will be near 82.

- Rain is expected after 3 a.m. overnight Tuesday night, with up to a quarter of an inch possible. The low will be near 68.

- Rain is likely Wednesday, with up to 2 inches possible. Some thunderstorms are also possible. The high will be near 73. Rain and thunderstorms will persist into Wednesday night, with another 2-3 inches of rain possible. The low will be near 63.

- Rain is likely before 9 a.m. Thursday, with three quarters of an inch possible. The high will be near 74. Mostly clear skies will follow into Thursday night, along with a slight chance of showers before 9 p.m. The low will be near 55.

- Sunny skies are expected Friday, with a high near 76. Mostly clear skies will follow into Friday night, with a low near 56.

- Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday, with a high near 78. Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night, with a low near 61.

- Mostly sunny skies will round out the weekend Sunday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy skies will follow on Sunday night, with a low near 64.

- Mostly sunny skies are expected on Labor Day, with a high near 83.