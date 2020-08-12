A flash flood warning has been issued for south central Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

Around 4:15 p.m., a Doppler radar indicated heavy rain, NWS said. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly after 4:15 p.m and last until around 7:15 p.m.

Little Britain and Peach Bottom are expected to see flooding, the weather said.

The entire county was placed under a flash flood watch today at noon. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through the county Wednesday afternoon, NWS said in the statement.

"Only slightly more than one inch of rain in one hour may be necessary to cause flash flooding," according to the weather agency.

The watch is in effect until 11 p.m.

The chance of rain will persist on Thursday and Friday, with an 80% chance of rain on Thursday and a 30% chance of rain on Friday.

Editor's note: This article formerly said that the entire county was under a flash flood warning. It has since been corrected.

