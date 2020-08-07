Isaias 2.jpg

The Conestoga River flows beside Ranck Mill Road on the east side of Lancaster city after the remnants of tropical storm Isaias passed onto the northeastern US on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

 Suzette Wenger

The National Weather Service has upgraded their flash flood watch for Lancaster County to a flash flood warning. The warning will be in effect until 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Thunderstorms will roll through the area into the evening hours tonight, with some storms having the possibility to produce torrential rainfall.

Some areas of Lancaster County have already seen 4 to 5 inches of rain this week from Isaias.

More rain in those areas could lead to rapid flash flooding.

The flash flood watch will last until 2 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster is one of 20 counties under by the flash flood watch.

