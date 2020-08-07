The National Weather Service has upgraded their flash flood watch for Lancaster County to a flash flood warning. The warning will be in effect until 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Flash Flood Warning including Lancaster PA, York PA, Columbia PA until 6:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/eIiSsH6ruM — NWS State College (@NWSStateCollege) August 7, 2020

Thunderstorms will roll through the area into the evening hours tonight, with some storms having the possibility to produce torrential rainfall.

Some areas of Lancaster County have already seen 4 to 5 inches of rain this week from Isaias.

More rain in those areas could lead to rapid flash flooding.

The flash flood watch will last until 2 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster is one of 20 counties under by the flash flood watch.

