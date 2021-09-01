Editor's Note: This story has been updated with new rainfall amount predictions and updated forecast information as of 12:27 p.m. Wednesday

A flash flood warning has been issued for Lancaster County as heavy rainfall associated with remnants of Hurricane Ida approaches.

The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to National Weather Service in State College.

"Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area," according to NWS. "Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25 inches in 1 hour."

Areas in Lancaster County that are expecting flash flooding include Lancaster, Ephrata and Elizabethtown. Several other counties in the region are included in the warning.

A flash flood watch also still remains in effect until 8 a.m. Thursday, also includes the rest of central Pennsylvania.

Rainfall associated with Ida, combined with pre-saturated conditions, "will likely result in significant rapid-onset and inundation flooding," according to National Weather Service in State College.

Totals of 4 to 8 inches of rainfall are forecast across the region.

A flash flood watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flash flooding.

A flood warning has also been issued for the Conestoga River in Lancaster city from 6 a.m. Thursday until 12:01 p.m. Friday.

National Weather Service's hydrograph indicates the Conestoga River was at 4.18 feet as of Wednesday morning. By Thursday morning − after the bulk of the rain falls − the river is expected to swell to 14.2 feet, considered moderate flooding.

Grofftown Road usually floods when the river reaches 11 feet, according to NWS. Several homes are affected by high water when the river reaches 13 feet, the footbridge near the confluence of Stauffer Run begins to flood at 14 feet and many homes near the river are affected by high water at 15 feet.

Between 2-3 inches of rain is expected Wednesday, followed by 2-3 inches on Wednesday night. Up to another tenth of an inch is forecast Thursday morning, and skies are expected to clear into Thursday night.

A much drier forecast is in store for Lancaster County into the Labor Day weekend.

Here's a look at the forecast:

- Rain is likely Wednesday, with 2-3 inches possible. Some thunderstorms are also possible. The high will be near 74. Rain and thunderstorms will persist into Wednesday night, with another 2-3 inches of rain possible. The low will be near 61.

- Rain is likely before 8 a.m. Thursday, with less than a tenth of an inch possible. The high will be near 75. Mostly clear skies will follow into Thursday night, along with a slight chance of showers before 9 p.m. The low will be near 54.

- Sunny skies are expected Friday, with a high near 75. Mostly clear skies will follow into Friday night, with a low near 56.

- Sunny skies are forecast for Saturday, with a high near 78. Partly cloudy skies are expected Saturday night, with a low near 62.

- Mostly sunny skies will round out the weekend Sunday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy skies will follow on Sunday night, with a low near 64.

- Mostly sunny skies are expected on Labor Day, with a high near 83.