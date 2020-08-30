Smoke and flames visible atop Brownstown Elementary School on Sunday afternoon came from a tar buggy being used on the roof, according to West Earl Fire Company Chief Nate Stoltzfus.
He said no one was injured and the fire did not spread to the roof itself or any any part of the building. A vent near the fire did let some smoke into the building, he said, but that was fairly minor and easily handled.
The fire at 51 School Lane in West Earl Township was called in at 3:39 p.m., initial dispatch reports show.
