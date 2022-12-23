A piece of American history rests at Woodward Hill Cemetery in Lancaster city — the burial site of the 15th U.S. President, James Buchanan.
East Petersburg residents Bill and Sallie Sell were placing wreaths on nearby family members’ graves when they noticed a flag flying above Buchanan’s grave in “tatters.” They questioned the maintenance of the Buchanan memorial grave at Woodward Hill Cemetery on South Queen Street.
“Not only is it a disservice to our president but a dishonor to our national symbol,” the Sells wrote to the Watchdog.
Ken Norman, the treasurer of the cemetery’s volunteer board, said Woodward only has regular maintenance working from April through October to ensure the tombstones are being kept in good condition.
Throughout the rest of the year, Norman said, the board itself monitors the cemetery — that means taking regular walks to spot anything that needs maintenance. If something needs fixing, the board hires a contractor to do the work.
A fellow board member noticed the flag was in disrepair soon after the Sells visited Woodward and took it down to be replaced. Norman said the flag can get caught on the limbs of nearby trees, which is probably why it was ripped.
Notice problems?
Email the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com, or go to LancasterOnline.com/watchdog and tell us about it.
Lancaster Watchdog: Reader questions answered [full coverage]
There’s probably something in your community that’s been on your mind but you just can’t find the answers — maybe it’s potholes in the roads or damaged traffic signs. That’s what the Lancaster Watchdog is here for.
We're expanding Watchdog in an effort to serve readers by answering their questions – and advocating for them if needed – about problems with government services. Jade Campos, who joined the newsroom in June, will answer reader messages online throughout the week.
Have you noticed any problems in your community? Contact the Lancaster Watchdog at watchdog@lnpnews.com or go to lancasteronline.com/watchdog and tell us about it. You can also send mail to Lancaster Watchdog at P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster, PA 17608-1328.
Here is a look back at the most recent Lancaster Watchdog stories:
There’s a stretch of road in Manheim Township that one reader sees as a “dangerous issue”: where Oregon Road and the west fork of Bushong Road…
Manheim Township Commissioner Donna DiMeo likes to say visitors need a trail of breadcrumbs to find their way through the township’s 31-year-o…
The Bridgeport-area intersection due east of Lancaster city just across the Conestoga River has long been a headache for motorists.
Paradise Township officials and residents are still struggling to reconcile the proud tradition of hyperlocal fire service with the challenge …
The Manheim Township municipal authority doesn’t want to pay back $4.4 million it owes homeowners and developers after years of overcharging f…
West Earl Township residents should go to their local post office to apply for a free post office box if they do not get home mail delivery, t…
Lancaster County's state park, libraries receive voter registration forms ahead of Monday deadline [Lancaster Watchdog]
Southern Lancaster County residents now have greater access to voter registration forms after materials were delivered Friday to Susquehannock…
State provides little guidance to mandated voter registration centers in Lancaster County [Lancaster Watchdog]
On Sept. 7, two months ahead of the general election, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order intended to boost the state’s voter rolls.
Lititz resident James Morgan has spent months monitoring two snapped telephone poles on Farmersville Road in West Earl Township.
The plan gets conditional green light from Lancaster city planning commission.
West Hempfield residents left 'in the dark' after township fails to respond to zoning challenge [Lancaster Watchdog]
Pat Landis isn’t giving up without a fight.
City resident Patti Grabowski tries to avoid Lemon Street when she can, because it’s like “driving on a washboard” thanks to UGI Utilities’ co…
Reader Douglas Zecher considers a pair of buildings at the intersection of Manheim Pike and Plaza Boulevard to be a “true eyesore.” One is an …
West Earl Township residents are sharing their experiences with mail delivery in response to our Wednesday Watchdog story, and most say the fe…
Some West Earl Township residents are paying for P.O. boxes that should be free [Lancaster Watchdog]
It took Phil Boyer about two weeks to realize he needed to sign up for a post office box after moving into his West Earl Township home 12 years ago.
Several readers responded to our Wednesday item on the diverging diamond on Route 222/322 in Ephrata Township, taking issue with complaints vo…
Cindy Santiago drives on Naomi Avenue in East Hempfield Township often, and every once in a while runs into the same problem: bushes blocking …
A reader wrote to the Lancaster Watchdog with concerns about Ephrata Township’s diverging diamond Route 222/322 interchange, calling it a “tra…
Mimi Shapiro waved goodbye to her friends outside of Sprout Rice and Noodles before making her way downtown in January. She was walking onto P…
There’s probably something in your community that’s been on your mind but you just can’t find the answers — maybe it’s potholes in the roads o…
County commissioner attended conference hosted by election denier in weeks before drop box vote [Watchdog]
Two weeks before beginning the process to remove Lancaster County’s single mail-in ballot drop box, Commissioner Ray D’Agostino attended an el…
FBI implements new crime reporting system; Pennsylvania departments slow to adopt as state hasn't shifted yet [Lancaster Watchdog]
At first blush, a report earlier this summer from The Marshall Project about the FBI’s new crime reporting system was damning.
Anyone who paid Manheim Township a hefty fee to connect a property to Manheim Township’s municipal water system since August 2012 could have a…
'Could just pull you right under': Conestoga River enthusiast worries about large, dangerous debris piles [Lancaster Watchdog]
A massive heap of tangled debris stacked nearly as tall as a single-story building sits smack in the middle of the Conestoga River just south …
More than a year later, blight notice issued for condemned Lancaster city building; 'Neglect is a horrible thing' [Lancaster Watchdog]
Just under a year after the June 2021 condemnation of a city property that forced the closure of a restaurant and a store while displacing ten…
Developer says a new tenant is in the works.
Unannounced policy on use of Lancaster city parks catches event organizers off guard [Lancaster Watchdog]
Derek Smith was surprised when he learned in February that his organization’s annual African American Cultural Fair couldn’t take place this y…
Lancaster city is exploring installing automatic red light cameras at major intersections in a continuing effort to improve traffic safety.
'Prepared for the future': Penn Manor to finish high school construction by start of school year [Lancaster Watchdog]
When Penn Manor School District started brainstorming ideas for the renovation of its high school in 2014, Superintendent Phil Gale was a prin…
Several people who signed petitions seeking a hand recount of races in the Republican primary, claiming “fraud or error,” did not vote in thos…
Amy Singer takes regular walks down her street, greeting her neighbors and making friendly conversation with local businesspeople along the wa…
At least 10 Lancaster County elected-office holders are signed up as users of different end-to-end encrypted messaging apps, LNP | LancasterOn…
'It would be wildflowers': Couple questions HOA's rules governing lawncare, solar energy [Lancaster Watchdog]
Crouched in a grassy area outside her backyard fence, Hilari Hinnant proudly pointed out each individual plant in her two small gardens: black…
'Double wood' adds clutter on Lancaster city sidewalks as old utility pole linger [Lancaster Watchdog]
Suzy Hoover has been seeing double lately during walks around her east Lancaster city neighborhood.
Since January, the owner of the beleaguered Shops at Rockvale has spent more than $200 million buying more shopping centers in Pennsylvania, N…
In a little less than a year, you’ll need a Real ID driver’s license or U.S. Passport to board a domestic flight, but Pennsylvanians who want …
The Watchdog revisits Fulton Street issue and checks in on plans for former Huber's market [Lancaster Watchdog]
This week, the Watchdog is checking up on recent items.
It will be two years in July since the Lancaster County Planning Commission endorsed Larry Silverstein’s preliminary plan to redevelop the lon…
Eric Janes did his research before purchasing his Lancaster city home online last June. Living overseas, he couldn’t visit the property in per…
The Watchdog, dear reader, would like you to know he is not an old dog who shakes his paw and barks, “Get off my lawn!,” at the puppies making…
Lancaster could see its first-ever 'air rights' housing development above North Queen Street garage [Lancaster Watchdog]
A 10-year-old downtown Lancaster garage could draw a new type of development most likely never seen before in the county – out of thin air.
Anglers, boaters warned against spreading harmful species with springtime fishing underway [Lancaster Watchdog]
When traveling to Montana, John Wallace, a local expert in stream ecosystems, always leaves his boots behind.
Brothers battle in court over stalled Lancaster city development; New buyer sought [Lancaster Watchdog]
Five years ago brothers Patrick and Peter Egan announced an $18 million plan to create 76 apartments, offices and a new restaurant at a major …