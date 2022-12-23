A piece of American history rests at Woodward Hill Cemetery in Lancaster city — the burial site of the 15th U.S. President, James Buchanan.

East Petersburg residents Bill and Sallie Sell were placing wreaths on nearby family members’ graves when they noticed a flag flying above Buchanan’s grave in “tatters.” They questioned the maintenance of the Buchanan memorial grave at Woodward Hill Cemetery on South Queen Street.

“Not only is it a disservice to our president but a dishonor to our national symbol,” the Sells wrote to the Watchdog.

Ken Norman, the treasurer of the cemetery’s volunteer board, said Woodward only has regular maintenance working from April through October to ensure the tombstones are being kept in good condition.

Throughout the rest of the year, Norman said, the board itself monitors the cemetery — that means taking regular walks to spot anything that needs maintenance. If something needs fixing, the board hires a contractor to do the work.

A fellow board member noticed the flag was in disrepair soon after the Sells visited Woodward and took it down to be replaced. Norman said the flag can get caught on the limbs of nearby trees, which is probably why it was ripped.

