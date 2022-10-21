Five people have been charged with purchasing puppies from Lancaster County with fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit money and then selling the dogs through social media.

A release from the state attorney general’s office announced that the people involved in the illegal puppy-selling ring targeted high-demand dog breeds like French Bulldog and Yorkshire Terrier puppies, stealing them from their breeders and selling them on Instagram. Some puppies sold for up to $20,000, the release said. Over 30 different instances caused a loss of $430,000 for the breeders.

The criminal complaint said the individuals would use different Instagram accounts to share photos and videos of the stolen puppies with each other. They would also discuss the sales of the puppies through the social media platform.

“This was theft, pure and simple,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “These individuals exploited the demand for these dogs by not simply being the middle men, but stealing puppies directly from their breeders.”

Tynise Rivers of Philadelphia, Sierra Thompson of Norristown, Amara Dukuly of Delaware, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor of Philadelphia and Darnell Lloyd of Delaware all were charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception, and corrupt organizations, the release said.

Rivers and Dukuly’s preliminary hearings were scheduled for today, Cooper-Laylor’s preliminary hearing will be held Nov. 1, and Thompson’s formal arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 10 in Lancaster County, the release said.