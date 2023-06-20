A variety of outages across Lancaster County left nearly 1,700 PPL customers without power Tuesday morning, according to data released by the company.

Akron Borough, East Lampeter, West Hempfield, Manor and Brecknock Townships all reported outages Tuesday morning, with estimated repair times listed between 10 and 11 a.m.

Akron Borough reported 41 customers without power due to a tripped breaker or blown fuse with a repair time of 11 a.m. and was resolved by 8:25 a.m.

East Lampeter Township reported 1,338 customers, reduced to 2 by 8:45 a.m., without power due to a tripped breaker or blown fuse with an estimated repair time of 10:30 a.m.

West Hempfield Township reported 68 customers without power due to a tripped breaker or blown fuse with an estimated repair time of 11 a.m. and was resolved by 8:25 a.m.

Manor Township reported 151 customers, reduced to 2 by 8:45 a.m., without power due to a vehicle accident with an estimated repair time of 10 a.m.

Brecknock Township reported 78 customers without power due to a tripped breaker or blown fuse with an estimated repair time of 10:30 a.m.

A representative from PPL could not be immediately reached for comment.