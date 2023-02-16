Lancaster investigators arrested five people in two Columbia Borough residences last week related to a month long investigation that found over $12,500 worth of narcotics, police announced Thursday.

From January to February, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics, and Columbia Borough Police Department were investigating several purchases of methamphetamine and crack cocaine at a residence on the 100 block of Walnut Street and one on the first block of North 2nd Street, according to a Columbia police news report.

On Feb. 10, acting on search warrants, investigators confiscated 142.5 grams of methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, 267.1 grams of marijuana, 20 bags of fentanyl and 77 doses of naloxone sublingual film, police said.

At the time of the search, seven to 15 individuals were in each residence. Officers detained all occupants; five had warrants for their arrest, police said.

Kyle Gerlitzki, 29, of the 100 block of Walnut Street, was charged on Feb. 10 with five counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to his docket.

Daniel Englehart, 33, Javier Molina-Pabon, 46, and Tanya Nunez, 41, all also of the 100 block of Walnut Street, were arrested on warrants for previous offenses, police said. Shane Kenney, 43, of the first block of North 2nd Street, was also arrested for a drug-related warrant in Lancaster.

Gerlitzki is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post the $750,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is at 9 a.m. Friday.

Further information on the other four people arrested was not available Thursday night.