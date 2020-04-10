Even outdoors, the only way to prevent the further spread of COVID-19 is to follow health guidelines, remaining 6 feet apart, wearing masks and limiting interactions to those who live under the same roof.

And on Thursday, state officials pointed out that those guidelines are more than just suggestions; they are stipulated in Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order.

With that said, violations of the order — which allows close-to-home outdoor recreation — likely will amount to no more than warnings and suggestions, state officials said.

“We don’t see a situation where we are going to be citing people for violating the stay-at-home order. We have had great compliance,” said John Norbeck, the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources deputy secretary for parks and forestry.

Officials with the state Fish and Boat Commission said the same.

That’s true despite a few stay-at-home order violation citations recently filed by municipal and state police.

Norbeck was one of about a half dozen officials from DCNR and the state Fish and Boat Commission who spoke on a conference call to clear up confusion about how Wolf’s order applies to outdoor activity.

And without a willingness to file citations, park rangers and waterways conservation officers are left only with strong and persistent messaging.

“Our major tool is … really encouraging people to be safe and stay home,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said, admitting it’s messaging that some people will disobey.

As of now, all facilities at state parks and forests remain closed. Open space — trails, streams, lakes, forests, roads, and parking areas — remains open to the public.

Reporters across Pennsylvania were on the call, pointing out disobedience of the stay-at-home order, including out-of-state visits to local parks and waterways, especially since trout season opened Tuesday.

That type of travel flies in the face of guidelines, which ask Pennsylvanians to visit parks and streams only within about 15 minutes of their homes.

At least one reporter on the call wondered if those problems were exacerbated by the fact that Pennsylvania fishing licenses are still being sold to out-of-state anglers.

“Fishing is an inherently self-policing and ethical activity. We are asking people to use those same ethics and those same good behaviors and apply it to this situation,” said Tim Schaeffer, the Fish and Boat Commission’s executive director.

Self-discipline may be the only way to ensure outdoor space remains a safe escape during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

“The mental and physical benefits of the outdoors are more critical now than ever,” Dunn said. “The good news is we’ve seen trends over the last three weeks of people really getting better and better at social distancing.”