The body of a man was found in the Susquehanna River Friday morning near Koser Park in Conoy Township, police said.

Just before 10:30 a.m., police responded to the area after fishermen discovered a man’s body in the water, Susquehanna Regional Police said. The man was not identified Friday and police said his cause of death is uncertain.

The coroner’s office was called to the scene where emergency crews remained for about two hours. Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning, Jan. 18.

Anyone with information is asked to call Susquehanna Regional Police at 717-464-1164.

I’m here at Koser Park along the Susquehanna River where efforts are underway to recover a body found in the water pic.twitter.com/1pYlJ2xfX4 — Erik Yabor (@EMYabor) January 15, 2021