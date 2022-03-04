Hoisting a net full of wriggling trout, a volunteer lifted the fish Thursday from a narrow, water-filled channel in central Lancaster County before dumping them into a bucket sitting by a state inspector’s side.

“Eleven, twelve, fourteen, thirteen and a half,” he called out, announcing the length of each fish in inches before returning them to the concrete trench.

“Oh yeah, everything looks good,” said John Cingolani, a fisheries technician with the state Fish and Boat Commission’s cooperative nursery unit.

That concrete channel was part of a local cooperative nursery — a holding tank where volunteer members of the Paradise Sportsman’s Association yearly raise thousands of trout, according to Tom Lefever, the club’s vice president and head of the nursery program.

It’s an effort that aims to ensure fish are available to be stocked in nearby waterways ahead of trout season, which opens April 2 this year, Lefever said. Without it, trout may be scarce in some areas, officials said, explaining conditions in many local streams cannot support wild-trout populations.

Raising the fish, Lefever said, is a year-round job, with daily care required in addition to facility maintenance and contending with trout-threatening risks, including harsh weather.

“It’s a lot of work, but people want to help. … We have about a dozen volunteers,” Lefever said, adding that local high school students are among those volunteers. “We feed them daily, twice a day.”

Cooperative nurseries

The term cooperative nursery refers to a fish-raising operation run by an organization outside of the state Fish and Boat Commission, which also grows and stocks fish.

Paradise Sportsman’s Association’s operation, along Keneagy Hill Road in Paradise Township, is one of a half dozen cooperative nurseries in Lancaster County.

All of them raise trout.

In fact, the county’s co-ops raise about 35,000 trout a year, according to commission officials. Statewide, they grow and stock about 1 million.

Cooperatives provide about a quarter of the adult trout that anglers fish during the season, according to commission officials. Commission officials separately raise and stock about 3.2 million adult trout per year.

The state owns and operates 13 fish hatcheries, none of which is in Lancaster County.

The Paradise club gets its trout — brook, brown and rainbow — from the commission in June, receiving them as fingerlings, which typically measure little more than an inch, Lefever said.

The goal, he said, is to care for those fish, growing them to at least the regulated 7-inch minimum catch length by the following spring. Trout that will be stocked this April were received in June 2021, Lefever explained.

Typically, the Paradise club’s trout reach an average of 13 or 14 inches, Lefever said, though he’s seen some as large as 17 inches.

The club is responsible for covering all costs related to the operation, Lefever said, explaining they have been able to rely on regular donations from the community and businesses. Feed alone costs more than $6,000 a year, he said.

Club’s operation

On Thursday, Lefever gave a tour of the club’s operation, beginning with water intake pipes that constantly feed fresh water to the concrete holding channel from a close-by stretch of Eshleman Run.

Inside the channel, the trout are separated, by type, with dividers. And the channel is housed beneath wire fencing, which provides shade and keeps out predators like cranes and other birds, Lefever said.

Still, that doesn’t mean the trout are totally protected, he said, noting specifically threats that come from weather and stream conditions.

According to Lefever, volunteers must remain vigilant against leaves and other debris that sometimes clog the intake pipes, cutting off the trout’s water supply.

At other times, dry, rainless weather threatens to reduce Eshleman Run to a trickle, which, in turn, cuts off or reduces the water flow into the holding channel.

“If it gets too bad, we’d have to take the fish out and put them in the stream half grown just to save them,” Lefever said.

However, too much rain also becomes a problem, with flash floods muddying the stream and sending murky water into the channel, he said, explaining those conditions can be lethal to trout.

“Trout do not like muddy water,” he said.

In 2021, overly rainy conditions led to the deaths of between 1,000 and 1,500 of the club’s fish, Lefever said.

Dewey Null, a club member who used to oversee the program, said he remembers worse losses at the nursery, which has been at its current location since the late 1990s.

More challenges ahead

In the coming years, severe weather may become an even more frequent obstacle, according to a state Department of Environmental Protection Climate Impacts Assessment.

“From severe heat waves to significant flooding, climate change influences weather events that have economic, health, and other impacts across the commonwealth,” it reads, before warning that “Pennsylvania is expected to get warmer and wetter” in the years to come.

That’s all in addition to the potential that illnesses or parasites could infect a nursery’s trout, Paradise club members said, thankful their fish have remained healthy.

Monitoring fish health is part of the reason that officials inspect cooperative nurseries, according to Brian McHail, the commission’s co-op nursery coordinator.

During those inspections, commission officials test water quality while also looking at the fish, measuring a sample group to determine average size, he said.

If all goes well, those fish must be stocked in waters “accessible to the angling public,” according to commission rules. Cooperative nursery volunteers oversee their own stocking, which is separate from stocking conducted by the commission.

“The vast majority of waters that we stock … could not support a wild trout population, not based solely on water quality (meaning pollution), but simply water temperature,” McHail said. “Wild trout require cold water and a certain type of habitat for successful spawning and natural reproduction.”

That’s part of the reason that many stream restoration projects call for streamside tree and shrub planting, an effort that experts have claimed will capture pollution carried to waterways by stormwater runoff while also providing stream-cooling shade and improving wildlife habitat.

This year’s stocking

Paradise club members said, this year, they’ll be stocking multiple local waterways, including Londonland and Eshleman runs.

The stocking will begin shortly before the statewide mentored youth trout fishing day, which is held ahead of the season opener, Lefever said. This year, the mentored youth day is scheduled for March 26.

The commission’s separate, statewide stocking schedule can be viewed online at fbweb.pa.gov/stocking/TroutStockingDetails_GIS.aspx.

A spokesman for the Fish and Boat Commission also made sure to note: “Cooperative nursery volunteers take a lot of pride in the fish they raise and the opportunities they provide the anglers of Pennsylvania. They are particularly proud of the special fishing events they host and donate fish to.”

That pride was evident Thursday, as multiple members of the Paradise club made sure to mention an annual youth fishing event they host — scheduled this year for May 21 off of Quarry Road in Paradise, between Black Horse and Belmont roads near the confluence of Eshleman and Londonland runs, according to the club’s website.

Events like it are important for inspiring the next generation of “angler conservationists,” said commission Waterway Conservation Officer Jeffrey Schmidt.