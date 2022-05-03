Looking to halt the northward advance of harmful, invasive snakeheads, fish lifts at a pair of Susquehanna River hydroelectric dams in Lancaster County will be shut down this spring at the request of environmental regulators.

That’s true for both the Holtwood Dam in Martic Township and the Safe Harbor Dam in Manor Township, according to Amy Burnett, a spokesperson for Brookfield Renewable, an energy company.

The lifts, which originally were designed to allow migrations of American shad upstream through the dams, will remain offline throughout the springtime migration, according to a pair of legal notices about the shutdowns.

“Besides maintenance, the fish lifts have not operated since the migratory fish passage season of 2020,” Burnett said.

In 2020, a number of northern snakeheads were able to pass through a similar lift at the Conowingo Dam, which is located just south of Pennsylvania in Maryland, said John Repetz, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The invasive fish were later discovered inhabiting a stretch of the waterway that separates Lancaster and York counties below the Holtwood Dam.

As a result, DEP officials — as well as those at other regulatory agencies, both state and federal — recommended that Brookfield halt local fish-lift operations, Repetz said.

Construction of both the Holtwood and Safe Harbor lifts was completed in 1997, Burnett said.

“Through a series of gates and valves, the fish are attracted to the lift by water flow. After they enter, they are lifted by large buckets called hoppers,” she said. “The fish are then flushed into the exit trough to swim past an observation window where they are counted. After swimming past the window, they reach the other side of the river and continue to migrate further into the Susquehanna River.”

The lifts were designed to accommodate declining populations of American shad, a fish species that migrates from the Atlantic Ocean up the Susquehanna River to spawn. Dams block that route, and lifts were intended to allow them passage.

The problem, officials said, is the fact that northern snakeheads also can get through. Snakeheads are long, slender fish with mouths full of sharp teeth. They are native to Asia, but the fish were discovered in the wild in 2002 in Maryland, believed to have been released “by aquarium hobbyists or those hoping to establish a local food resource,” according to officials at the U.S. Geological Survey.

Since then, the fish have established a wild population, which has spread, including to Lancaster County. Locally, invasive snakeheads are a threat to ecosystems because they are apex predators that feed voraciously, reducing food sources that have long served native predators.

“By not operating, no invasive species are moving through the lift to further access upstream reaches of the Susquehanna River,” Burnett said.

To ensure American shad can still migrate upstream, employees of Constellation Energy, which operates the downstream Conowingo Dam, will trap and transport the fish to “a stocking point” in the Susquehanna above the Safe Harbor Dam, Repetz said. He said precautions to thwart invasive species’ spread also have been implemented at the Maryland dam.

Taking the fish lifts offline will not impact any other operations at the Holtwood and Safe Harbor dams, Burnett said.

Historic importance

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Ad Crable wrote in 2018, “For hundreds of years in Lancaster County, one of the most anticipated and important times of the year was when … millions of migratory American shad flooded from the Atlantic Ocean into the Susquehanna River, surging upstream to reproduce in such mass that they pushed the water into waves 3-4 feet high.

“For Native Americans and, later, Pennsylvania colonists, shad, or “poor man’s salmon,” delivered a badly needed source of protein and burst of flavor after a long, lean winter. Their roe was considered a delicacy.”