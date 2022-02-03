The salary for first-year teachers with bachelor’s degrees at Ephrata Area School District will increase 11.4% to $63,000 over the life of a new recently approved collective bargaining agreement.

The nearly $6,500 increase, or 3.9% per year, will occur over the contract's four-year term from July 1 to June 30, 2026. First-year teachers with bachelor’s degrees will earn just over $56,500 in the first year of the contract, up from the $54,000 they’re being paid during the 2021-22 school year.

Ephrata’s teachers union, the Ephrata Area Education Association, has 306 members.

The school board unanimously approved the contract at its Jan. 24 meeting. Negotiations for the contract began in spring of 2021 with negotiations for the next contract scheduled to begin in the summer of 2025.

“We are grateful that the collaborative work by the Association, Board, and Administration over the last six months has resulted in a fair and competitive Collective Bargaining Agreement,” Superintendent Brian Troop said in a media release. “As has been demonstrated over the years - especially the last two - we have hard working and dedicated teachers throughout the District who consistently go over and above job requirements to engage and inspire each student.”

Ephrata teachers will see salary increases across the board with pay ranging from $56,523 to $93,064 in 2022-23 and pay ranging from $63,000 to $97,635 in 2025-26.

Out of Lancaster County’s 17 school districts, Ephrata Area approved the fifth-highest property tax increase from the 2020-21 to 2021-22 school. It increased its millage 2.72%, from 17.25 to 17.72. Millage is the rate at which taxes are applied to a home’s assessed value. That means an owner of a property assessed at the district average of $173,718, faces a $81.65 increase and tax obligation of $2,996.64.

“It’s always a balance of supporting our dedicated professional staff, especially in these most challenging times, while being mindful of the overall costs of the agreement to our local taxpayers,” board President Richard Gehman said of the contract.

Pennsylvania schools have seen a decrease in teacher certifications, according to Pennsylvania Department of Education data. Paired with the COVID-19 pandemic and a substitute teacher shortage, teachers are stretched thin – sometimes even dropping a prep period to cover for a colleague.

“Our teachers and professional staff continue to work tirelessly through unforeseen challenges to bring a high level of innovative teaching and care to the students and families of the Ephrata area,” said Ephrata Area Education Association co-presidents Michael Jennings and Joshua Shortuse in an email to the LNP | Lancasteronline.

“This CBA will help enable all of us to continue to navigate the ever changing educational landscape for the next four years and help employ talented education professionals while continuing to invest in the highly dedicated and caring staff who already serve this community,” the co-presidents continued.