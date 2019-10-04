One person in Pennsylvania has died from injuries associated with vaping, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said Friday.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine today said multiple cases also have been attributed to lung injuries associated with vaping.

"The lung injury cases are very serious, life-threatening and even fatal," Dr. Levine said in a news release on the state Department of Health website.

Nine confirmed and nine probable cases of vaping-related lung illness have been reported in Pennsylvania, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An additional 63 cases are being investigated.

According to the state Department of Health, signs and symptoms of a potential lung injury associated with vaping include:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chest pain

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Fever

Weight loss

"We do not yet know what is making people sick, and whether the illnesses are related to products being used, or potentially the delivery of those products. I strongly urge everyone who is vaping illegally bought products, in particular those with THC, to stop," she said. "In addition, there could be possible risks with legally purchased products. We want to warn people that investigations are ongoing and we advise they use extreme caution before using any vaping product at this time."

E-cigarette aerosol is not "water vapor" and can contain nicotine and ultrafine particles that can be inhaled deep into the lungs; diacetyl, a chemical linked to a serious lung disease; volatile organic compounds; cancer-causing chemicals and heavy metals such as nickel, tin and lead.