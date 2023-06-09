Standing on the rooftop of the Holiday Inn in downtown Lancaster, decked out in rappelling gear, alongside a certain special Barnstormers mascot, was certainly not on my summer bucket list.

But you know what they say: The best things in life are unexpected.

On Friday, VisionCorps — a Pennsylvania nonprofit that provides services and employment to visually impaired individuals — held its fourth annual Eye Drop event. The event challenges people to rappel down the 10-story Holiday Inn at the corner of Queen and Chestnut streets after they raise a minimum of $1,000.

Contrary to Eye Drop’s livestream of the event nicknaming me the “voluntold intern,” I was thrilled to sign up to rappel.

I’ve enjoyed my fair share of rock climbing challenges. For a measly two months I took part in a rock climbing club, and as a kid I frequently conquered the 10-foot climbing wall at the Ephrata Community Pool.

But I never rappelled down a 10-story-building. Nonetheless, I embraced the challenge with enthusiasm — and a slight twinge of nervousness.

Upstairs in the Holiday Inn I was laden with carabiners and harnesses by employees of Over The Edge, a company that provides rappelling services for charities’ and nonprofits’ fundraising efforts. There, I met with Jesse Miller, both an employee and recipient of benefits at VisionCorps.

This year Miller, who became blind in 2018, rappelled for his fourth time.

When I asked Miller if he had any advice for a newbie like me, he admitted that I would definitely feel jitters, but assured me that by the end I was “gonna feel so sick” — I hoped he meant “sick” as in “cool.”

Before I knew it we were up on the roof, where I met a fellow rappeller, who was none other than the Lancaster Barnstormers mascot himself — Cylo. When asked if he was nervous, Cylo shook his head with a confident “no.”

Later, descending the building with Spider-Man-like moves and excitedly taking in his surroundings, Cylo seemed anything but nervous.

First time rappellers

Carole Kirchner was also a first-time rappeller like myself.

Fifty-six years old and with a massive fear of heights, she never expected she’d be adopting a new skill atop the Holiday Inn this year. However, Kirchner knows many who have worked for or benefited from VisionCorps, so she felt like she had to do her part. She was ecstatic to contribute to the fundraiser that is “very dear to (her) heart.”

Kirchner said that, from start to finish, getting through the task at hand as quickly as possible was all that went through her mind.

And that she certainly did — Kirchner rappelled down the building at remarkable speed for a beginner, reaching the cheering crowd and smiling employees below her in minutes.

“I only started looking down when I got to the Terrace (of the Imperial Restaurant). The guys at the top are like, ‘you need to look around!’ ” Kirchner said. “But I just wanted to get to the bottom.”

Regardless, Kirchner was proud to have been involved in the important event.

With 150 donors, according to the Eye Drop 2023 website, Kirchner was Eye Drop’s second-place fundraiser this year, raising over $9,500. Tom Keasy came in first, raising over $10,000.

This year more than 75 rappellers took the drop, collectively raising over $150,000.

Eager for my turn, I suddenly found myself standing on the ledge after some brief training. An employee of Over The Edge showed me the ropes, instructed me to hang my heels off the edge — with which I hesitantly complied — and helped me ease into a sitting position over the empty air until my legs were perpendicular to the building and parallel to the ground.

As I descended, it took some time to get used to the self-paced mechanics, but a look around provided impressive views and made it all the more real — I was 10 stories above the ground!

I even managed to look down one or two times to spot onlookers from across the street. But before I knew it, my adventure on Queen Street came to an end, my fellow rappellers and I happy to have supported a good cause.

Olivia Schlinkman is a summer intern and staff writer with the Life & Culture team at LNP | LancasterOnline.