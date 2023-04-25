Small business entrepreneurs, business professionals, and community organizations will gather in downtown Lancaster on May 4 for the 10th annual Latino & Minority Small Business Expo.

More than 50 businesses and organizations are expected to participate in the free First Thursday Latino event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Groff Event Center at 234 W. Orange St. Businesses interested in reserving space can email info@palatinoconvention.com. There is no fee to register.

First Thursday Latino was established in 2008 as a networking event for diverse professionals, entrepreneurs, young professionals, artists, leaders and members of the community.

The business expo coincides with National Small Business Week, which is held from April 30 to May 6, to recognize the contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners.

“The Latino and minority business expo is an opportunity to continue building bridges and closing gaps. It is about strengthening the minority business community and recognizing the important role they play in our local and state economy. Latinos are opening more businesses than any other demographic in our nation. Lancaster is not an exception to that Latino entrepreneurial spirit,” said organizer Norman Bristol Colón.

The expo will include exhibit and networking from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., a program featuring a special presentation by representatives from the PA Department of Community and Economic Development about community development opportunities and resources for diverse businesses from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., and a business mixer from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event provides participating businesses, organizations and guests the opportunity to expand their professional network, find potential partners, volunteers or sponsors, and promote their products and services.

Visit bit.ly/3NgPuDE for more information.