March's full moon, also known as the full moon worm, will be the first official supermoon of 2020.

During a supermoon, the moon will appear larger and brighter than an average full moon. This is because the moon will be at its perigee, which means that it will be at one of its closest points to the Earth.

It will be at its closest March 9 at 12:48 p.m. in Lancaster County, though it will still appear much larger than a typical moon into the evening hours.

This month's supermoon will be the first of three consecutive supermoons in 2020. The other two will happen in April and May.

Last month's full moon was erroneously called a supermoon, as it was one day short of its perigee.

Origin of the worm moon

Native Americans named the worm moon for the time of year when worms emerge from the ground after a cold winter, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The worms attract robins, which was considered one of the first signs of spring.

Some of the other names for March's full moon include the crow moon and the sap moon, reports EarthSky, an astronomy website.

