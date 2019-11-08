Lancaster city saw its first flurries of the season on Friday morning.
Wind out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph Friday, combined with near-freezing temperatures, put the wind chill for Lancaster County in the mid-20s.
A high of 42 is forecast, with temperatures midmorning around 33 degrees.
Temperatures could be below freezing Friday night.
Brrr! A steady NW wind of 10 - 15 mph with a temp of 34 makes for wind chills in the mid-20s this morning. For #LLfootball playoffs this eve...breezy with temps falling below freezing. #FridayNightLights #StayWarm #GoStreaks— E. Horst, MUWIC (@MUweather) November 8, 2019
Snowflakes were spotted in Lancaster city, falling lightly around 9 a.m. The video below was taken at Franklin & Marshall University around 9:20 a.m., and light snow was falling downtown.
The weekend forecast is partly sunny with highs in the mid 40s on Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday.
