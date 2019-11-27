Update: As of around 9:55 p.m., the fire has been knocked down.
First responders were called out to a fire on Pershing Avenue and Green Street in Lancaster city Wednesday night, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.
Responders saw flames and smoke coming from the second floor of the building, according to dispatch.
The fire was just in one dwelling.
According to dispatch, firefighters conducted a primary sweep and believe there is no one left in the building.
