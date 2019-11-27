Fire logo 1

Update: As of around 9:55 p.m., the fire has been knocked down.

First responders were called out to a fire on Pershing Avenue and Green Street in Lancaster city Wednesday night, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. 

Responders saw flames and smoke coming from the second floor of the building, according to dispatch.

The fire was just in one dwelling.

According to dispatch, firefighters conducted a primary sweep and believe there is no one left in the building.

