Garden Spot Fire Rescue thought it was heading to an ordinary structure fire in East Earl Township when it responded to a call on March 3.

“(When) crews came onto the scene, it seemed like (a) small fire – light smoke showing, minimal concern,” said Nick Good, the fire department’s public information officer. “And within, I’d say, 10 minutes, visibility had dropped to zero.”

Crews quickly realized the building was being used to store lithium-ion batteries and, ultimately, nine different fire departments were called in to help with the fire, along with hazmat teams from Lancaster and Lebanon counties and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

The batteries were placed in dumpsters and allowed to burn out over 48 hours.

As Lancaster County first responders ramp up efforts to prepare to deal with the threat of lithium-ion-battery-related fires, the number of such fires continues to increase across the nation.

In New York City, for instance, there were 30 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries in 2019, according to the New York City Fire Department (FDNY). In 2022, that number climbed to 220. Twenty-four people have died in fires linked to lithium-ion batteries in New York City since 2021, according to data from FDNY.

In a 2021 analysis of lithium-ion battery fires at waste management and recycling facilities, the Environmental Protection Agency reported there were 245 fires in 28 states between 2013 and 2020. The report states some of the fires led facilities to stop collecting lithium-ion batteries.

Lithium-ion batteries can be found in a variety of electronics, from electric vehicles to laptops, smartphones, electronic toys and power tools. According to the business consulting firm Grand View Research, the global lithium-ion battery market was valued at $48.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to $182.53 billion by 2030.

If lithium-ion batteries are damaged, they can cause intense fires. But data on lithium-ion-battery-related fires is limited.

Fire Prevention Following are some tips from The Hazmat Guys on preventing lithium-ion battery fires. The Hazmat Guys was founded by two former New York City Fire Department hazmat specialists who run a podcast and train first responders on handling hazardous materials. Make sure lithium-ion batteries are stored at 40-70 degrees Fahrenheit or 5-20 degrees Celsius.

Make sure a device’s battery compartment is properly ventilated.

Don’t leave a device plugged in longer than needed to get a full charge.

Don’t try to charge damaged batteries.

Replace batteries as often as advised by the manufacturer.

Get good quality batteries and electronics that are certified by Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a globally recognized safety certification company.

Incidents on the rise

The National Fire Incident Reporting System is a standardized system used by fire departments in the United States to report data on fires and other incidents. Susan Mckelvey, communications manager for the National Fire Prevention Association, said the system currently has no mechanism for collecting data on lithium-ion batteries, making it difficult to know exactly how many lithium-ion battery fires there have been in the United States.

Lancaster County Communications Director Michael Fitzpatrick wrote in an email that Lancaster County doesn’t collect data on fires involving lithium-ion batteries. However, Benjamin Herskowitz, chief of HazMat 2 Environmental Fire Rescue, said anecdotally his station has seen an uptick in the number of lithium-ion battery incidents in the past 18 months. HazMat 2 is the hazardous material response team for Lancaster County.

Herskowitz said these incidents have mostly been where batteries have shown signs of starting to react.

“The battery starts to swell or smoke,” Herskowitz said. “In a few cases there have been fires, and in a few cases there have been explosions.”

He said the incidents have involved a variety of devices, including electric bicycles, vape pens and cellphones.

Earlier this year first responders from Manheim and West Earl townships responded to a fire involving a car carrier transporting two EVs on Route 222. After the Feb. 6 fire was extinguished, the EVs were stored in containers for 30 days in case they reignited.

Manheim Township Fire Rescue Chief Scott Little said they were fortunate the fire started in the car carrier itself and that the EVs were only lightly damaged, otherwise the fire could have been much worse.

“The manufacturers recommend 3,000 to 8,000 gallons of water to put out an EV car,” Little said. “How are we going to achieve that when our fire trucks only carry 500 to 1,000 gallons at a time?”

Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Brian Pasquale wrote in an email there have been multiple fires caused by lithium-ion batteries being thrown in the garbage. Most of these fires have occurred in trash trucks, he wrote, but one happened at a waste facility.

“The more prevalent lithium-ion batteries are in our daily products, the greater the risk,” Pasquale said. “However, through proper education and preparedness Lancaster County can remain safe and first responders well equipped when an incident arises.”

Fiery demonstration

New York City Firefighter Steve Kotlarchyk said the best way for first responders to handle lithium-ion battery fires is to allow the batteries to completely burn up if it is safe to do so using water if necessary to keep the fire from spreading. That way there isn’t a risk of the batteries suddenly reigniting later, he said, which can happen if they aren’t completely destroyed.

Kotlarchyk is an instructor with The Hazmat Guys, a company founded by two former New York City Fire Department hazmat specialists who run a podcast and train first responders on handling hazardous materials. He was at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in East Hempfield Township on Aug. 18 and 19 to train 50 first responders on dealing with lithium-ion battery fires.

Kotlarchyk said when lithium-ion batteries are damaged, it can trigger a chemical reaction known as “thermal runaway” that can cause the batteries to release toxic and flammable gas, burst into flames and even explode.

He demonstrated this on Aug. 18 by heating four lithium-ion battery cells inside a metal mousetrap. For the first few minutes, nothing happened. Then, after about three minutes, two soft puffs could be heard as the cells began to release gas. Thirty seconds later, the cells burst into flames in a series of explosions strong enough to blow the door off the mousetrap.

Kotlarchyk said a typical electric scooter has 10 times as many battery cells as were used in the demonstration.

At a similar demonstration the next day, two of the four cells didn’t explode and were instead blown intact out of the mousetrap, raising the risk that they could reignite later if not properly disposed of.

Kotlarchyk placed the two cells in a bucket of water for safe keeping, and after the training HazMat 2 safely disposed of them by heating them into thermal runaway in a controlled manner. Herskowitz said members of the public should not try to do this themselves and should instead call their local fire department if they have a damaged battery.

First responders preparing

The Hazmat Guys Chief Operating Officer Michael Monaco said lithium-ion batteries have become so common that any fire should be considered to potentially involve the devices.

Besides the training in August, Lancaster County first responders are also taking other steps to prepare for lithium-ion battery fires.

Good said Garden Spot Fire Rescue had already done some basic training on dealing with lithium-ion battery fires before the March 3 fire in East Earl Township, and he said it’s now planning more intense training.

Little said Manheim Township Fire Rescue created a standard operating procedure for handling such fires.

Herskowitz said HazMat 2 is working with partner agencies on finalizing a response strategy for damaged lithium-ion batteries, and they are looking for funding to acquire the proper equipment for such events, such as gloves that protect against electrical shocks and specialized packing material for storing damaged batteries.

Lancaster city fire Marshal Justin O'Shea said the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire has had representatives from EV manufacturers come in to train its firefighters on how to deal with EV fires, and he has traveled to New York City to train with the New York City Fire Department on handling lithium-ion battery fires.