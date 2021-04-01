Traffic on Route 30 is closed in both directions after a two-vehicle head-on crash in Salisbury Township, Thursday afternoon.

The crash initially happened at 12:30 p.m., and first responders freed two people in from the crash by 12:54 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

Fire police were called to direct traffic around the crash, according to LCWC.

Traffic is backed up in both directions on Route 30, near Hoover Road, according to 511pa.com.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.