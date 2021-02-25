Martic Twp. crash 022521

First responders freed the driver of a car that crashed into trees off the roadway Thursday morning, Feb. 25, 2021. 

 Photo courtesy of Tom Amico

One person had to be freed by first responders after a vehicle crashed into trees off of River Road in Martic Township Thursday morning. 

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. It was reported that a woman driving the vehicle was trapped in the car.

First responders freed the woman shortly before 9 a.m., according to LCWC. 

The extent of the woman's injuries is not immediately known. 

A caller reported to Lancaster County-Wide Communications that the car had driven off the road and into the trees, but the cause of the crash was not immediately known. 

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next