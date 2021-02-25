One person had to be freed by first responders after a vehicle crashed into trees off of River Road in Martic Township Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. It was reported that a woman driving the vehicle was trapped in the car.

First responders freed the woman shortly before 9 a.m., according to LCWC.

The extent of the woman's injuries is not immediately known.

A caller reported to Lancaster County-Wide Communications that the car had driven off the road and into the trees, but the cause of the crash was not immediately known.