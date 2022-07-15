Pennsylvania’s first probable human cases of West Nile Virus infection in 2022 have been detected in Berks, Lancaster, Luzerne and Philadelphia counties.

The specimens will be forwarded to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation, according to a news release from the state departments of health and environmental protection

Meanwhile, officials from both departments strongly recommend residents minimize their exposure to mosquitoes.

“Detecting the first human case serves as a reminder for Pennsylvanians to take the proper precautions when they are outside or near areas where mosquitoes are prevalent,” Acting Secretary of Health and Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson said. “There are some simple steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones from mosquito-related diseases.”

When outdoors, people can avoid mosquito bites by properly and consistently using DEET-containing insect repellents and covering exposed skin with lightweight clothing. To keep mosquitoes from entering a home, make sure window and door screens are in place and are in good condition.

The mosquitoes that transmit West Nile breed in areas with standing and stagnant water. These areas can include urban catch basins, clogged gutters, discarded tires, poorly maintained swimming pools, flower pots and other types of plastic containers.

Simple steps to eliminate standing water around the home include:

— Remove tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, discarded tires or any object that could collect standing water. Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors.

— Have roof gutters cleaned every year, particularly if the leaves from nearby trees have a tendency to clog the drains.

— Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.

— Do not let water stagnate in birdbaths.

— Aerate ornamental pools or stock them with fish.

— Clean and chlorinate swimming pools and remove standing water from pool covers.

— Use landscaping to eliminate standing water that collects on your property.

— Treat standing water that cannot be eliminated with Bti products which are sold at outdoor supply, home improvement and other stores. Bti is a natural product that kills mosquito larvae, but is safe for people, pets, aquatic life and plants.