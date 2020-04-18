A person staying at Water Street Mission has tested positive for COVID-19, the nonprofit's president Jack Crowley announced on Friday.

The person is quarantined in their room and Water Street Mission is "implementing the next phase of protective policies," Crowley said.

The biggest change stemming from the positive case is that everyone staying at Water Street Mission will now have to remain on the property.

The update said "all guests remain on property at all times in order to limit the possible impact to both our guests and staff and the surrounding neighborhoods. Our hope is this 'self-quarantine' of our entire campus will allow us to limit the spread both within our campus community and in our neighborhood"

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.