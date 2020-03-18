A Lancaster County hospital has a case of COVID-19, it confirmed Wednesday morning.

A written statement from Lancaster General Hospital, which is part of Penn Medicine, said it "is caring for a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19."

It is the first case reported in the county. State officials have reported 96 in the state since Friday, March 6, and are due to give new numbers midday.

"The safety and protection of all patients and staff remain our top priority," the hospital's statement says. "Most normal operations continue throughout the hospital. Consistent with guidance from the U.S. Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons, we had already begun to cancel elective surgeries earlier this week."

"In light of this development, we will extend those cancelations for two weeks," it continues. "We have also modified visitation policies and are screening all patients and their companions when they enter our buildings."

The hospital's statement says it "is caring for this patient using all precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"This includes utilizing infection-control guidelines designed for both optimal medical care of patients with infectious diseases and the protection of staff, other patients and visitors," it says.

This story will be updated.