In this file photo, Lancaster General Hospital is seen from its trauma center entrance side. On Wednesday, March 18, Lancaster General Health announced that it is caring for a patient who tested positive for COVID-19, the first in Lancaster County.
A Lancaster County hospital has a case of COVID-19, it confirmed Wednesday morning.
A written statement from Lancaster General Hospital, which is part of Penn Medicine, said it "is caring for a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19."
It is the first case reported in the county. State officials have reported 96 in the state since Friday, March 6, and are due to give new numbers midday.
"The safety and protection of all patients and staff remain our top priority," the hospital's statement says. "Most normal operations continue throughout the hospital. Consistent with guidance from the U.S. Surgeon General and the American College of Surgeons, we had already begun to cancel elective surgeries earlier this week."
"In light of this development, we will extend those cancelations for two weeks," it continues. "We have also modified visitation policies and are screening all patients and their companions when they enter our buildings."
The hospital's statement says it "is caring for this patient using all precautions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."
A registered nurse works on a computer at the coronavirus screening tent, set up outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14. At noon on Saturday, five people had been screened for COVID-19.
Hospital beds are seen inside of the coronavirus screening tent set up outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, which opened to the public on March 13. The screening tent will be open 24/7 beginning on March 16.
Disinfectant wipes are seen on a cart beside one of the two beds at the coronavirus screening tent outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14, 2020. The screening tent, which opened on March 13, will be a 24/7 operation beginning on March 16.
Drawers holding N95 masks, goggles and face shields is seen at the coronavirus screening tent outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14, 2020. The screening center opened on March 13 and will be a 24/7 screening area beginning on March 16.
A member of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital's disaster response team works at a computer in the COVID-19 screening center in Ephrata, March 14, 2020. The screening center will be open 24/7 beginning on March 16.
The coronavirus screening tent set up outside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital will begin operating around the clock on March 16, according to hospital personnel. As of noon on March 14, five people have been screened for COVID-19 since the tent opened to the public.
Procedure masks are seen on the registration table at the coronavirus COVID-19 screening tent set up outside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14, 2020. Beginning on March 16, the screening center will be open 24/7.
The coronavirus screening tent set up outside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital will begin operating around the clock on March 16, according to hospital personnel. As of noon on March 14, five people have been screened for COVID-19 since the tent opened to the public.
A coronavirus test kit is seen inside the screening test setup outside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14, 2020. The screening center said that as of noon on Saturday, five people have been tested for COVID-19, but there has not been a positive case of the virus in Lancaster County yet.
A coronavirus test kit is seen inside the screening test setup outside WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, Saturday, March 14, 2020. The screening center said that as of noon on Saturday, five people have been tested for COVID-19, but there has not been a positive case of the virus in Lancaster County yet.
Signs outside of WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital alerts patients and visitors to immediately tell hospital staff if they have been to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or South Korea in the past 30 days, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Saturday, March 13, 2020.
A sign posted on the door to WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital tell patients that they should alert staff immediately if they have symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, seen here Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Employees set up a temporary outdoor patient screening and testing area for patients, who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital Friday March 13, 2020.
Employees set up a temporary outdoor patient screening and testing area for patients, who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital Friday March 13, 2020.
Employees set up a temporary outdoor patient screening and testing area for patients, who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital Friday March 13, 2020.
Employees set up a temporary outdoor patient screening and testing area for patients, who may have been exposed to the COVID-19 coronavirus, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital Friday March 13, 2020.
