The first Pennsylvania Hemp Summit, being held in Lancaster city today, has drawn a sellout crowd.
Kelly Kundratic, manager of agriculture policy and programs for Team Pennsylvania, said organizers first planned for 400 attendees but those sold out so fast that they expanded the limit as high as they could, to 650.
Many of the attendees are local, she said, but the registration included people from 17 states and three countries.
Held at Lancaster County Convention Center, the summit opened Monday evening, with the bulk of events today.