Too busy celebrating the new year to login and get your dose of LNP | LancasterOnline?

Not to worry, we got you covered.

Here are five stories from this past weekend to catch up on.

First New Year's baby in Lancaster County hospital born at 7:43 a.m. Friday morning

Janell and Max Wilson welcomed a baby boy and the county's first baby born at a hospital in 2021 Friday morning.

The Lebanon County couple was surprised that Locklen Stephen Wilson, their 8-pound, 5-ounce, boy was the first baby of the year because he was delivered at 7:43 a.m. at Women & Babies Hospital — since 2010, the latest the county's first child of the year has been born was 2:14 a.m.

Visitor tours at Lancaster County farm animal sanctuary threatened by dispute over shared driveway

Traffic on a narrow lane stretching through farmland has divided neighbors in rural Mount Joy Township, where, as a result, officials have been asked to revoke a permit that allows guests to visit a local animal sanctuary.

If granted, the revocation would threaten ongoing work at Lancaster Farm Sanctuary, a nonprofit organization based on 18 acres along Milton Grove Road, the sanctuary’s executive director, Sarah Salluzzo, said.

New price hikes, restrictions at Lancaster County compost site frustrate residents, neighbors

Imminent changes at a Manheim Township composting facility have churned up confusion and frustration among both locals and outsiders, who are now speaking out against the plan to increase fees and limit non-resident access.

The changes are scheduled to begin Saturday, Jan. 2, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be revised, according Samuel Mecum, president of the township’s board of commissioners.

Election reform had bipartisan support in 2019. How did we get here? [analysis]

They were for it before they were against it.

The landmark election law that expanded mail-in voting in Pennsylvania was a Republican bill shepherded by Republican legislative leaders, passed by the Republican-controlled General Assembly in October 2019 with the votes of nearly every Republican legislator.

Then President Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

Some Lancaster County restaurants react after Gov. Wolf announces recent COVID-19 restrictions will expire Monday.

Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to talk about COVID-19 and its impact on Pennsylvania.

Specifically, Wolf announced restrictions put in place almost three weeks ago will expire Monday.

