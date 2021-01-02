Janell and Max Wilson welcomed a baby boy and the county's first baby born at a hospital in 2021 Friday morning.

The Lebanon County couple was surprised that Locklen Stephen Wilson, their 8-pound, 5-ounce, boy was the first baby of the year because he was delivered at 7:43 a.m. at Women & Babies Hospital — since 2010, the latest the county's first child of the year has been born was 2:14 a.m.

"Everything turned out really well, so it's been a blessing," Max Wilson said. "Everything here has been great, and everyone (at the hospital) has been great."

Locklen, who was originally due Saturday, is the couple's third child; 12-year-old Gracie and 9-year-old Collyns are his sisters. The Locklens had a stillborn boy last year, delivered at 20 weeks.

"It was kind of an unexpected with this pregnancy. We weren't going to try again," Max Wilson said. "It just happened."

Locklen also now holds the distinction of being the first pandemic-era baby to be born post 2020 in Lancaster County. And Janell Wilson's pregnancy was definitely one of the COVID-19 era, Max Wilson said.

After potential COVID-19 exposures, Janell Wilson had to wait on test results and miss doctor appointments.

“We didn't know how things were going at times," Max Wilson said.

"She had a very rough pregnancy, but to be honest, the actual labor went very well," he said. "He was quick to get out."

Janell Wilson was induced Thursday morning, but went into labor Friday, New Year’s Day. Eleven minutes and about three contractions later, Locklen was born.

But the pandemic has also limited who has gotten to welcome Locklen, with family able to congratulate the family only with phone calls and text messages. Even his sisters have had to wait to meet him until he arrives at home — which the couple hope is Saturday.

Max Wilson said he's looking forward to the day when he can introduce his son to family and friends without the fear of a viral transmission. For now, some family will greet him when he gets home.

"I would really like for this pandemic to end … so he can see the world as it's supposed to be and not the way it is right now," Max Wilson said.

As of Friday afternoon, UPMC Lititz and WellSpan Ephrata had not reported any deliveries at their birthing centers.