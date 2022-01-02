Baby Liam Schock was born right on time.

Hannah and Darby Schock welcomed their second child at the Women & Babies’ Hospital in Lancaster 13 minutes into the new year.

Liam, the first baby born in a medical facility in Lancaster County in 2022, came in at 9 pounds, 8.9 ounces. Hannah said Jan. 1 was his anticipated due date, but she was expecting another late birth; her first son, now 16 months old, was born two weeks later than his due date.

“I was admitted into the hospital around 6:30 p.m. last night and I was already six centimeters,” Hannah Schock said Saturday. “We were taking bets on if they thought he would come before or after, and I think most of us thought he would come before the new year.”

Somehow, Liam managed to hold out just long enough to make a noticeable entrance into the world. Or, maybe, it was because Schock’s midwife was really hoping for that new year’s birth.

“Our midwife was kind of competitive about it,” Schock said. “She was trying to time everything right.”

The Schocks and their midwife weren’t the only ones excited about Liam’s timing. Hannah said she and her husband received a gift basket and flowers from the hospital, adding that “everyone is super excited.”

“It's kind of a funny thing,” Hannah Schock said. “You didn't really think that you would be the first one to have the first baby of the new year.”

Even though Liam is her second child, he was the first she had in a hospital. She decided on a home birth with her first child, given all the precautions that were in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Things haven’t exactly cleared up, with the omicron variant pushing a surge in cases recently. Yet, this is more of the same for the Schock family.

“We're a little bit more comfortable with coming out of the hospital with a newborn and still having things going on because we know the precautions to take, and we've been through it with our firstborn,” Hannah Schock said. “If we were new parents with our first, I think I would still be a little bit nervous with everything going on.”

During this pregnancy, Schock said she could see more people and enjoy the supportive hospital environment.

“It's definitely been less stressful as I guess we've learned more about COVID and having babies,” Schock said. “We have more answers now than we did before.”

As of Saturday evening, UPMC Lititz and WellSpan Ephrata had not reported any deliveries at their birthing centers.