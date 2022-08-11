Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is treating cases of monkeypox, marking the first confirmed cases of the disease in Lancaster County.

A spokesperson said the health system is evaluating and treating current and suspected cases of the virus.

“At this time, the number of cases remains low,” spokesperson Marcie Brody said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday afternoon. “The (Pennsylvania) Department of Health remains your best point of contact regarding information related to current and suspected monkeypox cases, and the process of investigating potential cases both locally and statewide.”

Brody did not offer more details.

Earlier in the day, WellSpan Health confirmed monkeypox cases across its health system, which includes Lancaster County, though it did not provide more details, citing privacy laws.

“I can confirm that we have had cases across the health system, and that includes in our eastern region, which we designate as Lancaster and Lebanon counties,” Ryan Coyle, WellSpan Health spokesperson, wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Coyle wrote he could not share specific case counts by hospital due to privacy restrictions in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996, or HIPPA.

WellSpan Health operates WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital at 169 Martin Ave. in Ephrata Borough and WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital at 252 S. 4th St. in Lebanon city.

UPMC said no cases of the disease have been reported at UPMC Lititz, its only Lancaster County hospital at 1500 Highlands Drive in Warwick Township.

“Infection prevention leadership at UPMC Lititz and UPMC in Central Pa. have been closely monitoring the global and domestic cases of monkeypox. No UPMC Lititz patients have been diagnosed with monkeypox linked to the current cases,” UPMC Lititz President Deborah Willwerth said in an emailed statement. “We have shared the latest information from state and federal authorities with our health care providers. Should one of our clinicians suspect a patient has monkeypox, we will immediately consult with our public health partners.”

More than 10,000 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in the United States as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, including 268 in Pennsylvania,according to data at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. The health agency reported 1,391 cases Wednesday, the most cases it has reported in one day since it began tracking cases in May. The Pennsylvania Department of Health previously told LNP | LancasterOnline that it would not be sharing county-level data because doing so may lead to the identification of people who have contracted monkeypox.

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to smallpox symptoms, and the disease is rarely fatal, according to the CDC.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, respiratory symptoms such as sore throat, nasal congestion or cough, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and other parts of the body, according to the CDC, which adds the illness typically lasts two to four weeks.

The disease can spread through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids, according to the CDC. It also can spread by respiratory secretion during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or physical contact such as kissing, cuddling or sex.

Monkeypox vaccine

In June, the Biden administration launched a national strategy to provide vaccines for monkeypox for individuals at higher risk of exposure. The plan included distributing the two-dose JYNNEOS vaccine, which the Food and Drug Administration approved for protection against smallpox and monkeypox in individuals 18 and older determined to be at high risk for infection, according to the White House.

The White House modified its plan earlier this week in an effort to increase the number of vaccine doses available by up to five times through an alternate dosing regime, the White House announced Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has distributed more than 670,000 JYNNEOS vaccines to states and jurisdictions since the start of the outbreak in May, the White House said Tuesday. It said it was preparing to distribute 400,000 more vaccines.

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is offering the monkeypox vaccine for eligible individuals Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the third floor of the health system’s Physicians Comprehensive Care Center at 554 N. Duke St. in Lancaster city, according to its website. More information is available and required appointments can be made at https://lanc.news/3PiVhGr or by calling the center at 717-544-4943.

“LG Health has received a limited supply of vaccines,” Brody wrote in her email to LNP | LancasterOnline on Thursday. “As a result, vaccinations are currently being prioritized for individuals who currently meet the CDC’s guidelines and as advised by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.”

Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health operates Lancaster General Hospital at 555 N. Duke St. and Lancaster Behavioral Health Hospital at 333 Harrisburg Ave., both in Lancaster city, and Women & Babies Hospital at 690 Good Drive and Lancaster Rehabilitation Hospital at 675 Good Drive, both in East Hempfield Township.

WellSpan Health is currently not offering the monkeypox vaccine.

“We are working closely with the Pennsylvania Department of Health regarding access to the monkeypox vaccine, but have not been designated a supply to date,” Coyle wrote in his email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

A UPMC Lititz spokesperson said the monkeypox vaccine is “not yet in stock.”