Climate change awareness and ways to lessen personal impact on the environment will be the focus of the first Lancaster County Climate Summit on April 22 – Earth Day.

The summit, organized by East Petersburg-based climate action nonprofit RegenAll, is a community event for concerned citizens and businesses to work together to advance climate awareness and find ways to take action.

“This is a large event of outreach, education, making change and being part of local achievable solutions,” said Leilani Richardson, RegenAll community climate fund and development director.

The summit will take place between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at several venues in downtown Lancaster, each with its own focus on the challenge of climate change. Registration is not required but participants are encouraged to RSVP at bit.ly/40xanye or bit.ly/3K0AzKH.

The event coincides with Earth Day, an annual celebration first held in 1970 to demonstrate support for environmental protection and raise awareness of the need to protect Earth’s natural resources.

“Climate change can be an overwhelming topic. We have local leadership that can provide information and solutions that people can engage in and become a part of a larger goal. This will help people understand that their individual actions do make a difference that impacts climate change,” Richardson said.

An information pop-up at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument at Penn Square, King and Prince streets, will include an hourly Climate Talking Circle from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Downtown venues hosting themed discussions throughout the day include The Ware Center, Tellus360, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, St. James Episcopal Church, First Presbyterian Church, and First Reformed Church.

Themes will include climate overview and climate conscious finances; home energy, buildings and cities, and materials; transportation and faith-based climate action; food and land; water; and public health and environmental justice.

Participants are encouraged to check the day’s schedule for each venue and choose the presentations they wish to attend. The schedule is posted at lancasteronline.com.

Organizers expect the summit will bring approximately 5,000 attendees through the seven themed sites, where attendees can listen to experts, learn about local green service providers, and connect with existing action groups.

RegenAll seeks to reduce local carbon footprint East Petersburg-based RegenAll is a nonprofit founded in 2021 to support and advocate for efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Lancaster County. “Climate action needs to happen at a local level to provide people with information and solutions,” said Leilani Richardson, the organization’s director of the community climate fund and development. “There was a growing recognition for climate solutions in our county, so our founders were able to collaborate and incorporate us as a nonprofit over two years ago.” The nonprofit brings together individuals and businesses across rural and urban communities to engage in climate actions that regenerate ecosystems. Its Community Climate Fund helps households, organizations, and businesses offset their emissions with projects such as the installation of heat pumps, improved insulation and energy efficiency, and rooftop solar arrays on small businesses and lower income homes. More information is available at egenall.org/.